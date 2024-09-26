Danny O’Gorman is Free Now Ireland’s new general manager

The former Amazon executive will replace Charlie Gleeson in the role and will focus on expanding the company’s taxi service across Ireland.

Taxi app company Free Now has appointed Danny O’Gorman as the organisation’s new general manager for Ireland.

He will take over from Charlie Gleeson, who has been FreeNow Ireland’s general manager since September 2023.

O’Gorman will focus on expanding the company’s taxi service across Ireland and will oversee the growth of its electric vehicle fleet.

Commenting on his appointment, O’Gorman said he’s excited to build on FreeNow’s legacy both in Ireland and across Europe.

“My top priority is to work closely with our valued driver partners and the dedicated team at FreeNow Ireland to strengthen our taxi offering in both our established cities and new locations,” he said.

“By expanding our regional footprint, we aim to provide reliable and efficient mobility solutions to more passengers and businesses nationwide.”

Prior to his new role, O’Gorman held senior roles at online marketplaces Amazon and Catawiki. At Amazon, he led new seller partnerships and managed logistics and operations projects, while his work at Catawiki involved scaling sales teams and improving commercial operations across Europe.

Tim Arnold, FreeNow’s regional general manager, said O’Gorman’s wealth of experience in marketplace operations, logistics and sales will help him lead the company’s next phase of growth.

“We are confident that under Danny’s leadership, we will continue to expand our taxi offering in Ireland and deliver the best service for passengers and driver partners across the country.”

O’Gorman said the company was proud of its additional services, including a recent partnership with Irish bike sharing provider Moby earlier this year. The partnership has put a fleet of pedal and electric bikes on the Free Now app.

The company also expanded its taxi features earlier this month, promising compensation to users for delayed or missed trips to the airport as well as launching a new phone service to be more accessible.

