SETU appoints Prof Van Hout to research leadership role

Prof Van Hout has published more than 300 peer-reviewed journal articles and plans to ‘consolidate SETU’s research, innovation and knowledge transfer’.

Ireland’s South East Technological University (SETU) has appointed Prof Marie Claire Van Hout to be its new VP of research, innovation and impact.

Holding PhDs in public health from Teesside University and in law from Liverpool John Moores University, Prof Van Hout will bring a wealth of experience to the new role. Her portfolio includes more than 300 peer-reviewed journal articles.

She has secured more than €14m in research funding from various entities such as the EU, Irish and UK research councils and pharmaceutical industries.

“We are thrilled to welcome Prof Van Hout as VP of research, innovation and impact at SETU,” said Prof Veronica Campbell, president of SETU. “Her unparalleled expertise and passion for advancing knowledge and societal wellbeing align with SETU’s ambitions in our strategic plan.

“We look forward to her leadership in driving impactful research and innovation that will make a positive difference.”

Van Hout was first appointed as lecturer in the School of Health Sciences at Waterford Institute of Technology in 2004, before being promoted to a senior lecturer in 2017. This was a short role however, as she took on the role of professor of international public health policy at Liverpool John Moores University towards the end of 2017.

Van Hout has consulted for international organisations such as the World Health Organization, the United Nations Office on Drugs and the EU Agency for Drugs.

Her global health research concentrates on health policy, health inequalities and human rights of marginalised and minority groups, including individuals affected by communicable and non-communicable diseases, gender-based violence, migration and detention.

“I am delighted to return to SETU and the south-east region,” Van Hout said. “My vision is to lead, elevate and consolidate SETU’s research, innovation and knowledge transfer, and graduate studies portfolio to build a world-class, impactful, transformative, empowering, inclusive and sustainable research, innovation, and entrepreneurship ecosystem in the south-east region.”

