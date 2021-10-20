Google’s new Tensor-powered Pixel 6 takes aim at Samsung and Apple

Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, starting at €649 and €899 respectively, feature Google’s own Tensor chip and will run Android 12.

Google has completed its divorce with the Qualcomm processors after the release of its flagship Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones that run on its in-house chip, Tensor.

Tensor has been years in the making, and it was announced in early August by Google’s head of hardware devices Rick Osterloh, who said the custom Tensor chip will debut in the Pixel 6, following the likes of Apple and Samsung that have also taken to developing their own system-on-chips.

“Tensor enables us to make the Google phones we’ve always envisioned — phones that keep getting better, while tapping the most powerful parts of Google, all in a highly personalised experience,” he said at the time.

And now, Tensor is finally here, powering Google’s revamped Pixel smartphone to take on Samsung’s Galaxy S series and Apple’s latest iPhones.

‘‘We’re fortunate to have great insights when it comes to ML and built our chip based on where ML models are heading, not where they are today,” Monika Gupta, senior director of product management at Google, said at the Pixel 6 launch.

What’s new?

Just like Apple’s penchant for releasing regular and pro models for its devices, Google too has released its Pixel 6 with a more premium Pixel 6 pro version to compete in different price brackets.

While the 6.4-inch Pixel 6 starts at €649 for the 128GB model, the 6.7-inch Pixel 6 Pro boasts upgraded specifications and is priced at €899 for the 128GB model. Both have an upgraded 50MP rear camera and will be available from 28 October.

Pixel 6 has seen significant camera improvements according to Google, with the main sensor taking in 150pc more light than the previous model. Real Tone can more accurately capture skin tones, other features such as Face Unblur and Magic Eraser improve photography experience.

The non-pro model sports a full HD+ OLED 411ppi display with a 90Hz refresh rate, typical for mid-range devices, while the Pixel 6 Pro boasts a QHD+ 512 ppi display with a 120Hz refresh rate – the best on any Pixel device. Both have Gorilla Glass Victus screens with curved edges.

Battery life has also been significantly upgraded to 4,614mAh on the Pixel 6 and 5,003mAh on the Pixel 6 Pro, which Google claims can last up to 24 hours on a single charge. Both phones support the Qi wireless charging feature.

Also announced were new calling assistance features to improve the phone call experience such as Wait Times and Direct My Call. The latter is powered by Google’s Duplex technology that uses speech and language recognition to help simplify recorded instructions.

Both the phones will run Google’s latest OS, Android 12, which was first announced in May. The new OS will feature a host of new software, including Android’s latest Material You UI which gives users unprecedented power over customisation.

“Android 12 looks especially stunning on Pixel 6. We designed it using our years of mobile OS experience, while keeping our own hardware in mind,” said Sabrina Ellis, Google’s VP of product management. “So Pixel 6 is the best expression of Android.”

Don’t miss out on the knowledge you need to succeed. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of need-to-know sci-tech news.