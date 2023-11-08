Dublin’s iCabbi gets Google tech to boost customer fleets

iCabbi said this integration will give its customers improved system performance and new fleet analytics to manage demand and supply more effectively.

Irish tech company iCabbi has managed to gain access to Google’s Fleet Engine in order to level the playing field between its taxi customers and global ride-hail giants.

The Dublin-headquartered company provides a cloud-based platform that enables taxi companies to automate and optimise their operations. The company is now combining this with the Google platform for its 100,000 taxi customers worldwide.

iCabbi said this integration will give its customers a “significant impact” to their system performance, with more precise estimates for arrival times, intelligent routing algorithms and traffic feeds.

The integration will also give iCabbi customers new features that use fleet analytics to manage demand and supply more effectively, according to the company. iCabbit said it made a significant financial investment to secure this Google integration and has also been expanding its R&D team.

“iCabbi’s Google integration represents a major milestone on our road to delivering new disruptive innovation to our customers,” said iCabbi CEO Michael Tope. “This is one of a series of tech innovations iCabbi has developed this year and one that will benefit every single iCabbi customer and all their drivers and passengers.

“We’ve disrupted the market before by putting taxi technology into the cloud through a SaaS model and delivering digital transformation en masse. This win has the potential to be equally impactful.”

iCabbi was founded in 2009 and has been expanding significantly in recent years, with customers across Europe and North and South America. The company hit the milestone of 500m bookings in 2019 and in November 2022, iCabbi said it surpassed 1bn bookings on its platform.

The Irish tech company has been on an expansion mission into the Nordics, increasing its operations in Finland and breaking ground in Sweden, Norway and Denmark last year. iCabbi said it has also expanded to Italy and Spain and plans to launch in more territories next year.

