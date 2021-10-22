Intel’s PC business down 2pc after industry-wide component shortage

CEO Pat Gelsinger announced Intel’s Q3 results saying that it performed well despite a ‘highly dynamic environment’.

Intel announced its Q3 results yesterday (21 October), and its PC-focused business is down 2pc because of low laptop sales and an industry-wide component shortage.

Known as the Client Computing Group, it is Intel’s biggest revenue puller and includes the PC chip side of the business. A global chip shortage exacerbated by the pandemic has affected supply in the computing, smartphone, and auto industries, and is expected to last beyond 2022.

CEO Pat Gelsinger told shareholders that demand for semiconductors remains strong and Intel’s factories performed well despite a “highly dynamic environment where match sets posed huge challenges for our customers and overall industry supply remained very constrained”.

Intel said that the lower laptop sales volume is due largely to the chip shortage and the possible lack of other key components that may have been in short supply partly because of pandemic-induced lockdowns affecting manufacturing sites in different parts of the world.

“We call it match sets, where we may have the CPU, but you don’t have the LCD, or you don’t have the Wi-Fi. Data centers are particularly struggling with some of the power chips and some of the networking or ethernet chips,” Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger told CNBC.

Apart from the PC-centric side of the business, some other segments performed relatively well. “We had record third-quarter revenue in the Data Centre Group and Mobileye, while the Internet of Things Group had an all-time record as it continued its recovery from Covid slowdowns.”

Eyes on Ireland

Ireland is a big part of Intel’s ‘IDM 2.0’ expansion plan which will involve the combination of its existing internal factory network with third-party capacity as well as new Intel foundry services.

In March, the US-headquartered giant announced its intention to create 1,600 high-tech roles Intel’s Leixlip campus following the completion of an expansion that began in 2019.

The jobs will arrive on completion of a $7bn expansion of the Leixlip facility due to be completed this year, more than doubling Intel’s available manufacturing space in Ireland and involving more than 5,000 construction workers.

Intel employs more than 10,000 people across Europe, with almost half of these employees based in Ireland.

And last month, Intel’s presence got another major potential boost after Gelsinger said that Ireland is on the shortlist for billions of euros of investment by the company in its European manufacturing capacity, as part of a wider €80bn European investment.

The company is in negotiations with EU leaders over where to build two new chipmaking facilities and the amount of financial support the bloc will provide for the project.

“We have gotten nominations for sites from across European countries, some 70 different sites,” Gelsinger said at the time. “We are down to about 10 finalists now that have sort of met the bar and Ireland is clearly one of those.”

