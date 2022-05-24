PayPal plans to cut 307 jobs in Dublin and Dundalk

The Tánaiste said assistance will be available to impacted PayPal workers to help them find new employment, education and training options.

PayPal has today (24 May) announced plans to cut 307 jobs from two sites in Ireland following a review of its operations.

The payment giant said it has proposed a reduction of 172 roles at its Dundalk site and 135 roles in Dublin. It added that the proposal is subject to consultation and that it notified the affected teams today.

The company said the changes will help scale the business to meet the evolving needs of customers and get PayPal ready for its “next chapter of growth”.

“PayPal remains committed to Ireland and our Dublin and Dundalk sites will continue to be among our largest global centres for employment and operations, supporting our customers,” the company said in a statement. “We will continue to employ well over 2,000 employees after the proposed changes.”

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, said he has spoken to PayPal’s leadership team and expressed “disappointment at the decision” and the impact it will have on workers.

“I’m very conscious of the workers and their families receiving this news today,” Varadkar added. “I know this is coming on top of what has been a very difficult couple of years for everyone and will be very worrying.

“The Government will make all necessary State assistance available to the workers, to help them find new employment, education and training opportunities as soon as possible.”

A PayPal spokesperson told SiliconRepublic.com that the company is consulting on compulsory redundancies and is not offering a voluntary redundancy programme.

“PayPal is committed to ensuring that colleagues who leave under the proposed changes are treated fairly and generously,” the company added in its statement. “We are offering enhanced redundancy and support packages to help them as they move to the next step in their careers.”

This is not the first time PayPal has shaken up its Irish operations. In April of last year, the payment company shared plans to relocate up to 131 roles in Ireland to other countries following a review of its operational needs. PayPal employed around 2,800 workers at its Irish sites at the time.

In 2017, it offered 60 of its Irish workers the choice of a new role or redundancy.

