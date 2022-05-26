Presidio appoints Bríd Graham to lead Europe business from Ireland

Graham will lead Presidio’s Europe and APAC business from Dublin, which is set to become a strategic hub for the company’s expansion outside the US.

Global digital services provider Presidio has appointed Portlaoise native Bríd Graham as senior vice-president of its Europe and APAC operations.

Graham will assume overall leadership for the Presidio business that operates out of its Dublin, where it currently employs more than 300 people.

Under Graham’s leadership, the Irish operation is set to become the strategic hub to support Presidio’s international expansion outside of the US, with particular emphasis on growth in Europe and Asia Pacific. She will also be in charge of building up the business’s offering to customers in the region.

Graham comes to her new role having served as managing director of Presidio’s product procurement division led out of Ireland.

She was a key member of the management team of IT services company Arkphire, which was acquired last year by Presidio. Arkphire rebranded under Presidio’s name in February of this year and also announced plans to grow its Irish team.

Graham joined Arkphire in 2011 as an account manager for enterprise customers, and went on to help grow the business’s multinational client base in Ireland and internationally.

She said she is now looking forward to “building the Presidio brand internationally and bringing the full breadth of our IT offerings and expertise to our global customer base”.

Her appointment sees her take over from Paschal Naylor, former CEO and co-founder of Arkphire, who is retiring from his executive role after more than 40 years in the business. Naylor has been appointed to an advisory role where he can continue to provide guidance and support to Presidio.

Bob Cagnazzi, CEO of Presidio, paid tribute to Naylor for his “foresight and hard work in building a great business”. He added that Arkphire provided a great platform from which to grow Presidio’s international business in Europe and APAC.

“Supporting our multinational clients and growing internationally is a key priority for Presidio, and we are thrilled to have Bríd bring her talent and passion for providing the best possible customer experiences to this strategically important leadership role,” Cagnazzi added.

