Website launched to help Irish SMEs take climate action

The Government website aims to help companies find supports such as finance and training to reduce emissions and boost climate action.

A new online toolkit has been launched by the Government to help Irish SMEs take steps to reduce their climate impact and make sustainable choices.

The website lets companies put in information such as energy and water bills to gauge their carbon footprint and develop a personalised action plan to reduce this impact.

These plans include practical instructions along with information on potential help that is available from the Government, Enterprise Ireland, Local Enterprise Offices and groups like the Sustainable Energy Authority of Ireland (SEAI).

Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade and Employment Leo Varadkar, TD, announced the initiative today (10 December) with Minister for Environment, Climate and Communications Eamon Ryan, TD.

According to Varadkar, the website is a practical starting point for companies to take steps in reducing their fossil fuel reliance and making more sustainable choices.

“Businesses know that this is important to their customers, their employees, the communities they are in and ultimately the longevity of their business,” he added. “We’re very aware that businesses have a lot on their plate and that some will find the transition easier than others.”

To assist companies with the transition, Varadkar said the toolkit will help SMEs find various supports from the Government and other sources including finance, education and training.

Ryan added that the toolkit is one of the initiatives the Government is taking as part of its Climate Action Plan to cut the country’s emissions in half this decade.

“Those companies who show leadership on climate will reap the rewards, in terms of customer confidence, corporate reputation and the long-term sustainability of their business,” Ryan added.

“SEAI, for example, are already helping thousands of companies on their energy transition with a range of supports and services.”

In April, the Government launched the Climate Enterprise Action Fund to help companies reduce emissions and become more sustainable.

Earlier this year, more than 60 companies in different industries across Ireland pledged to set science-based carbon emission reduction targets in the coming years and report on their progress. But two-thirds of Irish companies surveyed by EY recently said they do not think they could achieve net carbon neutrality by 2030.

