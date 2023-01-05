Playlist in a Bottle: Spotify shares musical time capsule

The new feature lets users capture some of their current musical taste and digitally seal it away, so they can recapture the feeling in a playlist next year.

Spotify has launched a new feature to give users a customised surprise in 2024, called Playlist in a Bottle.

The feature lets users store away some of their current musical taste, in order to bring it back next year as a playlist and recapture the feeling of this new year.

Playlist in a Bottle feature is currently available in 27 markets, including Ireland, the UK, the US, France, Germany, Australia and Brazil. The feature is available for both free and Spotify Premium users.

To use the musical time capsule feature, users need update Spotify to the latest version, before accessing Spotify.com/playlistinabottle from their mobile device.

Users can then choose to store their song selections in one of Spotify’s various virtual containers, such as a bottle, lunch box, teddy bear or gumball machine.

To choose the songs to be digitally stored away, users will be asked a series of questions that will help fill up the playlist, such as, ‘What song reminds you of your favourite person?’

After that, users can review the playlist they’ve created before finishing, after which the capsule is digitally sealed until it can be reopened next year.

Only one Playlist in a Bottle can be created per account.

The personalised feature is likely inspired by the success of Spotify Wrapped, the end-of-year playlist that features a user’s most-played songs on the platform that year. In 2019, Spotify reported 28m users visiting the site in a single week with the help of this feature.

The musical time capsule is accessible on both Android and iOS devices, but Spotify said it will only be available until 31 January.

Last October, Spotify hinted that US users may face a price hike after the streaming service reported that slow ad growth was affecting its business.

