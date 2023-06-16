Squarespace snaps up Google Domains promising ‘seamless transition’

The deal between Squarespace and Google could see the former take over around 10m formerly Google domains if successful.

Squarespace, a company that provides software to website builders, has struck a deal with Google to acquire assets associated with Google’s domains division which will be winding down.

The deal was announced yesterday (15 June). Squarespace is hoping that its decision to acquire the domains will boost its existing business. The company already resells Google Workspace and if the deal goes through, it will become the exclusive domains provider for customers who buy a domain along with their Workspace subscription from Google directly for at least a three-year period.

Squarespace also plans to use Google Domains to provide billing and support services to its customers. The purchase includes around 10m domains that are currently hosted on Google Domains.

The final closing of the deal is expected to be completed by Q3 of this year, subject to regulatory approval.

The terms dictate that Squarespace will honour all existing Google Domains customers’ renewal prices for at least a year following the closing of the transaction. The transaction will also provide additional incentives to encourage Google Domains customers to build a website with Squarespace and adopt other Squarespace offerings.

Anthony Casalena, founder and CEO of Squarespace said the company looked forward to serving new customers, adding that the company is “committed to ensuring a seamless transition”.

It will use Google Domains infrastructure to assist with this transfer. “Domains are a critical part of web infrastructure and an essential piece of every business’ online presence,” Casalena continued.

Matt Madrigal, VP and GM of merchant shopping at Google, echoed Casalena’s promise of a smooth transition. “Supporting a smooth transition for customers over the coming months, with the help of the Google Domains team, is our top priority. Squarespace can provide an integrated experience of purchasing and managing domains along with offering other tools that these customers may need to build their online presence.”

Google assured customers via its Help page that they did not need to take any action at this time regarding the domain migration.

