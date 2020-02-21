Looking for some inspiration in the field of financial services?

Catch up on everything you missed in Careers this week, from new jobs announcements to becoming a successful leader as an introvert.

We’ve been focusing on the financial services at Siliconrepublic.com this month, from jobs and companies hiring to career changes and advice.

In jobs news this week, for example, we highlighted 13 diverse companies all hiring for financial services positions in Ireland. From software engineering experts to biopharma giants, your next employer could be among them.

We also received news of 13 new jobs for Holywood, Belfast, with cloud solutions company 3EN having received an investment of £1.2m investment. Its hiring campaign has already kicked off and it’s recruiting for a range of roles, including systems architects, developers, engineers, accountants and graduate roles across sales and marketing.

Careers insights

Career pivots are something many people think about trying someday, but it’s often a difficult process to begin. For anyone worried about making the decision, Ranjith Ramanan from Fidelity Investments has some great advice. He moved from software engineering into the field of trade operations, where he now gets to work in a “hybrid role”.

Having started out in agribusiness and rural development and making his way to the role of director of financial services consulting PwC, John Dwyer has faced plenty of challenges in his career. He told us why that’s something he has enjoyed so far, and why he sees consulting as a rewarding field.

If you are hoping to make a big career change, you might be searching for a job in tech but feel that you’ve exhausted all the potential employers on your list. If that’s the case, it might be worthwhile for you to think outside the box.

EY, for example, is focused on recruiting experienced tech people at the moment. We spoke to its recruitment manager, Enda Daly, to learn more. Watch the video here.

What about fitting into a new company once you’ve made that leap? Viasat’s Megan Jermain outlined for us how the environment at the company as a culture shock, but one in which she is reminded of the famous TV show Cheers – where everybody knows your name. Watch the video to learn more, and to find out about the five things you need if you want to work at Viasat.

Words of wisdom

In other pieces of advice, Hays’ Christine Wright gave us her eight top tips for excelling at leadership despite being an introvert. As the company’s senior vice-president in the US, Wright’s insights could help you make the most of the leadership position you’ve always wanted, but felt too shy to ever excel in.

Finally, Lero’s Dr Veeresh Thummadi explored how workers will need to adapt to the changes AI and automation will bring. From long-term career plans to breaking old habits, read his advice for some ideas on how you can begin to best prepare.

