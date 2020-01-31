Ireland got news of more than 200 job opportunities this week

2020 has started on a positive note with plenty of new sci-tech jobs being announced across the island of Ireland.

From Coleraine to Westport and Cork to Dublin, more than 200 new science and tech jobs were announced for Ireland this week. Whether you’re in software development or UX design, could changing jobs be on the cards for you this year?

Coleraine is getting a boost with up to 30 new positions across software development, quality assurance, business development and sales being announced by Covernet. The company provides specialist financial software for insurance companies such as Axa, Allianz and RSA.

Hailing from Silicon Valley, cloud storage start-up Nebulon this week announced plans for a new software engineering centre in Belfast, with 15 new hires.

In Dublin, Irish technology company Tekenable is set to hire for 60 after a recent investment of more than €1m. It will recruit solution designers, software developers, business and cultural change consultants, and sales, marketing and support professionals over the next two years.

Meanwhile, Granite Digital will also be hiring in Dublin, Cork and Galway. The digital services provider will be recruiting for 50 people in positions such as data analysts, cloud infrastructure experts and UX designers over the next three years, bringing its total workforce to 100.

In Westport, global biopharma company Allergan has invested €160m in a new biologics facility. It will be hiring for 63 new roles to help in the development and delivery of its products there.

Finally, Greenhouse announced that its first EMEA base will be located in Dublin. The US-headquartered hiring software company hasn’t announced the total number of people it plans to recruit, but we spoke to its EMEA managing director, Colm O’Cuinneain, to learn more about the kind of people he’s seeking out for the team.

Careers insights

How do you go from working in recruitment consulting to developing a new alternative to traditional university education? We spoke to Anna Stépanoff, co-founder of Wild Code School, about her team’s journey from a rural French village to the 11 European coding schools it runs today.

Another journey we got some insights on was that of Nathan May – a network engineer at Viasat Ireland – who moved from to Dublin from San Diego nine months ago and has been embracing the tech community here.

Whether employees have been on a life-changing journey or not, being made to feel comfortable at a company is a major priority for many. In Letterkenny, Pramerica’s ADAPT group are working to make that a reality for employees of all kinds of abilities. Watch our conversation with them here.

Words of wisdom

Given recent events between Ryanair and its former COO Peter Bellew, we heard from William Fry’s employment team on how to appropriately navigate non-compete clauses as an employer.

And today is supposedly the most popular day of the year for Irish professionals to hand in their resignation. So, James Milligan of Hays gave us some tips on how to know whether it’s the right time to leave your job, and what to keep in mind if you decide to make the change.

