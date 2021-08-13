Lucky week for those looking for jobs in engineering and energy sectors

We reported on 200 Irish jobs announcements in Munster, the midlands and Dublin by companies in the energy, engineering and biotech sectors.

This week we identified a further 200 STEM job openings in Ireland, with several companies hiring across a variety of sectors including energy, engineering and contract research.

Earlier today, (13 August), engineering services firm CJK announced its acquisition of fellow Dublin company McGrattan & Kenny would create 100 jobs over the next three years. The two companies will retain their existing staff, and they will also hire engineers, tradespeople, operations workers and administration staff.

The announcement proves that although Friday the 13th might be considered an unlucky day for some, there is always something to smile about – for job-hunting engineers at least.

Elsewhere, energy company ActionZero said it plans to hire 80 new staff in Munster. The newly formed company was created following the merging of Energy Services and Straightline Energy Solutions.

ActionZero currently has 22 staff based in Cork and Kerry and it will hire 80 more as part of its mission to help businesses reduce their carbon footprint.

Their work is particularly important in light of the recent IPCC report which claimed the climate crisis was severely impacting the environments of every country in the world.

CEO Denis Collins said: “There’s a significant global market opportunity and ActionZero is a highly skilled organisation that clearly addresses that, delivering fully funded solutions through patented technology and analytics to make a better planet for all.”

Meanwhile, in Westmeath, contract research organisation Bionical Emas is building a new storage, distribution and labelling facility which will create 35 new jobs once construction is completed in 2022.

Also this week, we featured several careers advice pieces, including guides on how employers should approach hiring freelancers as well as how companies and workers have coped with virtual onboarding.

Finally, Oisín Lyons, head of data science at the Aon Centre for Innovation and Analytics (ACIA) in Dublin told us about his path into data science from a mechanical engineering background.

