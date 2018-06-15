More than 700 jobs announced in just one week in Ireland

Somehow outpacing the week that preceded it, this week was a great week for jobseekers across a variety of fields.

Last week we gleefully reported that more than 500 jobs had been announced across the island of Ireland, with positions on offer in various regions across the country.

If you can believe it, this week has managed to outpace the last, with a total of 732 new roles created.

The week got off to a flying start on the jobs front with the news that energy services firm Crowley Carbon will hire 187 new employees between its two hubs in Wicklow and Kilkenny.

Limerick-based Chicago-headquartered sports data analytics company STATS also revealed that it will take on 150 full-time and part-time staff by 2020.

Managed cloud provider Novosco also revealed significant expansion of its Belfast hub and the creation of a new centre in England, creating a total of 146 jobs.

Tech company eBecs, which is an award-winning Microsoft gold partner, also announced the expansion of its Irish operation and the creation of 100 remote-working jobs in the process. It is interesting to see such a large share of remote-working roles being offered, but not surprising – for one, the technology has advanced enough that it’s feasible.

Also, the fact that residential areas within reasonable distance of metropolitan centres of industry are hideously overtaxed right now means companies are being forced to get creative with how they allow employees to work to accommodate living considerable distances away.

Blockchain services firm Waschman revealed both that it will take on 50 new employees and that it is expanding its suite of services to include blockchain consultancy.

Global media platform Shutterstock stated on Tueasday (12 June) that it will employ 40 people at its new engineering and global R&D hub in Dublin.

Some wonderful came out of Northern Ireland as well this week as Invest NI happily reported on bagging a few wins for the region. Six Northern Irish manufacturing firms created 41 jobs between them with the support of Invest NI. Derry-based pharma company iMed, also with the support of Invest NI, announced 14 new roles.

We also had a couple interesting conversations with PwC’s Shane McCallion and Jaguar Land Rover’s Gido Van Wijk about what their working days entail. We also heard from Fidelity Investment’s Kieran Flesk about his incredible career transition from plumber to software engineer.

Meanwhile in Cork, Eventbrite’s new offices on Cork’s ‘Silicon Mall’ mean that it now has the capacity to double its staff numbers.