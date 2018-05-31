Considering a move? Is Dublin that bit too pricey? We spent the month of May looking at Limerick and all that it has to offer sci-tech talent.

Tech talent moves all over the world. There are countless opportunities in many cities, and not just in each country’s capital.

With accommodation costs continuing to rise in Dublin, it’s only natural that sci-tech employees will gravitate towards other hubs in Ireland.

For the month of May, we shone a spotlight on Limerick to show tech employees and those considering relocating what the city and surrounding region had to offer.

Examining the region’s sci-tech ecosystem as a whole, we could see that some of its biggest industries were medtech and engineering.

The region has a thriving education sector, with University of Limerick and Limerick Institute of Technology driving top talent into its industries.

The manufacturing industry is also on the rise with the launch of SFI’s Confirm smart manufacturing research centre.

Limerick and the surrounding mid-west region play host to some of the world’s biggest companies, including BD, Kemp Technologies and Jaguar Land Rover.

And, while global medtech giants and major engineering firms have set up shop in the mid-west region, there are also plenty of budding start-ups.

During the month, we profiled an employee who came all the way from India and chose Limerick over Dublin as her new home.

We also profiled some thought leaders and top influencers you should follow if are thinking of moving to the region, including Bank of Ireland’s Pat Carroll and Northern Trust’s Catherine Duffy.

Want to know more about the mid-west region and how it’s making its mark as a global sci-tech hub? Read more of our coverage on Limerick by following the links below.

Having received the lion’s share of funding last year, the city is a vibrant and fast-growing sci-tech hub in Ireland.

The Limerick region has been playing the smart game on policy and now has a focus on optimal employment.

What are the hottest tech jobs in the region? Which sector is most dominant? What are the salaries like? With a little help from our friends at Hays, we were able to find out.

Thinking of moving down there? Here’s what you need to know about your potential new home.

Check out some of the phenomenal start-ups that are popping up in the mid-west region.

These are the Limerick leaders supporting and celebrating the mid-west.

Engineering is the second-largest employment sector in the region.

