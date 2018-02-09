What skills will give you a successful career?

From enhancing your soft skills to specific job roles, we’ve rounded-up a week’s worth of upskilling in one handy place.

We all want to be successful in life. If only there was a standard, step-by-step guide to ensuring we were all extremely successful in our careers.

However, from different industries, roles, companies and personal situations, success can vary greatly from person to person. There can’t be a ‘one size fits all’ handbook.

Fear not though, because here in the Careers section, we’re doing everything we can to get you that bit closer to success, whether you’re in science, technology or another industry all together.

We spoke before about setting up good habits to put you on the right path, but another essential element to success is the way we upskill and develop.

Soft skills are widely thought to be every bit as important as hard, technical skills, even within the tech industry. But whether it’s empathy or communication, learning how to improve these skills can be so frustratingly vague that it feels like an impossible task

Luckily for you, we have solid advice on both of those soft skills to give you a head start.

For something a little more specific, it’s always helpful to get an insight into a particular job from someone who currently works in the industry.

We spoke to John Farrelly, the head of analytics advisory at EY, about what it’s really like working within data analytics. Not only did he fill us in on what a day in his life looks like, he gave us a snapshot of some of the skills needed to work in analytics.

For the younger generation, being successful might mean getting on the first rung of that career ladder in the form of the perfect graduate programme.

While these require less experience than going straight into the industry, you’ll still need to know the right skills to make you stand out from the crowd. We spoke to eShopWorld’s head of HR about the company’s first graduate programme and what they are looking for.

If you’re thinking of taking your skills abroad, you might want to know what’s most in-demand in certain locations. We’ve been taking a closer look at Bristol and exploring the hottest jobs in tech over there.

Finally, if you want to know who’s hiring, we got some exciting job announcements this week in the form of Stripe, Ergo and 4Site.

For more on this week’s Career stories, follow the links below.

Collison brothers’ $9bn payments giant is bringing engineering home to Ireland.

If you’re thinking of relocating to Bristol for a tech job, you might want to know what’s in demand.

There is no hotter career than data science right now, but it’s tough to get a straight answer on what it entails. What, for example, does a data analytics team actually do?

Soft skills are essential for any job, particularly your ability to communicate. But if it’s not your strong suit, how can you get better?

There are so many graduate programmes to choose from, but when choosing one in an industry such as e-commerce, what will your day look like?

Want stories like this and more direct to your inbox? Sign up for Tech Trends, Silicon Republic’s weekly digest of need-to-know tech news.