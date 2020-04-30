Internet access is still a barrier for teachers working remotely

In areas such as Mayo, Wexford and Cavan, nearly half of teachers involved in a Studyclix survey have said that poor broadband connectivity has been an obstacle to remote teaching.

On Thursday (30 April), Studyclix released the results of a survey conducted on 1,500 second-level teachers, which found that unreliable internet access is a barrier to teaching for just over a third (35pc) of teachers.

Studyclix said that Ireland’s “patchy broadband infrastructure” is having a negative impact on remote teaching. In parts of Mayo, figures were as high as 53pc while in Wexford, 50pc of teachers reported that poor connectivity was a barrier to their work. In Cavan, 48pc of teachers expressed similar feelings.

The survey gathered the information from a small sample of. Studyclix’s 29,000 registered second level teachers. While the online education resource firm announced the results of the survey, it also revealed that there are now 190,000 student users registered on the platform.

Engagement

Nearly eight out of ten (78pc) of respondents to the survey said that there is a lack of student engagement during the coronavirus pandemic, with many students apparently “not responding to” or engaging with their teachers.

While some of this may be down to stress, 47pc of teachers believe that it may also be caused by insufficient access to a laptop, tablet or other device that aids their study. Around a third of teachers who took the survey also admitted that they lack “the technical know-how” to effectively carry out online teaching.

As well as using Studyclix as a resource, 41pc of teachers said that they were using Google Classroom, another 41pc also said Microsoft Teams and just 26pc said that they were using Zoom.

Studyclix founder Luke Saunders said: “I welcome Minister McHugh’s recent announcement of €10m top up funding for ICT hardware such as laptops. Schools have now been closed for almost six weeks and I think it’s vital we get these devices to exam year students who need them as soon as possible to avoid them being disadvantaged for any longer.”

Saunders added that the results of the survey show a “pronounced digital divide” emerging, where certain students and teachers are put at a disadvantage by Ireland’s broadband infrastructure.

“I feel that students in remote rural areas and those in disadvantaged urban areas are being particularly left behind,” Saunders said.

More pressure on teachers

The survey found that despite the obstacle of connectivity, many teachers (79pc) are working more hours than they did before the Covid-19 crisis and 93pc said that they are finding online learning more difficult than classroom teaching.

“I think there has been a lot of comment in the media about how some teachers are not pulling their weight when it comes to delivering remote lessons and sending their student work online,” Saunders said.

“My experience from talking to many second-level teachers in recent weeks is that they are finding the prep time in delivering remote lessons to be very time-consuming and stressful, particularly when many are trying to home school their own children.”

One teacher anonymously responded to the survey, saying: “It’s really disheartening and demotivating when I am working close to 12 hours a day to ensure my materials are useful, accessible, differentiated and engaging.”

The Studyclix CEO said that the consensus he has heard among teachers is that they would much rather be back in the classroom with their students than working online.

Despite that, 74pc of teachers said that the Department of Education made the right decision to postpone the Leaving Cert and 51pc said that predicted grades would not be suitable for grading final year students.