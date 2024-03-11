Thermo Fisher’s Ken Keohane appointed as ISTA president

Keohane will lead the professional association for science teachers in Ireland and said he has seen ‘first-hand’ the work it does to boost science education.

Ken Keohane, the learning and development lead at Thermo Fisher Scientific, has been appointed as the new president of the Irish Science Teachers’ Association (ISTA).

Keohane took up the position from outgoing president Prof Luke O’Neill with an official handover on 1 March. O’Neill described Keohane’s appointment as “tremendous”.

Keohane has been with Thermo Fisher for more than four years and was previously with GSK for 13 years in various positions. Before leaving GSK, Keohane was the company’s director of planning, logistic and business development.

As well as leading learning and development at Thermo Fisher, Keohane is also a senior manager for practical process improvement. Previous roles he has held at the company include senior manager for its project management office and supply chain senior manager.

The Irish Science Teachers’ Association is the professional association for teachers of science across the Republic of Ireland. The organisation is dedicated to advancing science teaching and works to develop co-operation between teachers of science at all levels.

“Through my work with the Cork branch, I’ve seen first-hand the tremendous work that this group does to further the interests of science education,” Keohane said. “With such a vibrant life-science sector in Ireland, I’m delighted to be able to bring that perspective to ISTA, inspiring secondary school students by the range of STEM careers open to them and supporting their science teachers to nurture the next generation of leaders and innovators.”

Sean Finn, honorary chair of the ISTA, said the organisation saw Keohane’s “dedication to furthering the needs of science education” through Thermo Fisher’s work with the ISTA Cork branch.

“We thank Prof Luke O’ Neill for his work with us, and we are confident that the mantle is being passed from one strong representative to another,” Finn said.

Last year, Thermo Fisher opened an expanded laboratory at its Cork campus to double the site’s capacity to develop new medicines.

