Enet investing €1.5m to expand Dublin fibre footprint

The telecoms network provider said it is planning further extensions in the capital in the coming months.

Enet is investing €1.5m to expand its fibre network across Dublin.

The open-access network provider said it will expand its network in Dublin 2, in areas such as St Stephen’s Green, Merrion Square and Baggot Street, as well as in the Sandyford Business Park.

Further extensions are planned for the coming months, Enet said, which will allow more business premises across the city to connect to its telecoms network.

“We’re delighted to expand our network presence in Dublin,” said Cormac Ryan, Enet’s commercial director.

“Access to high-speed data connectivity services will only become more important for businesses and consumers as society and our economy recovers from the impact of Covid-19. This investment will provide state-of-the-art data transport options for our customers.”

Enet operates a wholesale telecoms network across the country, which comprises more than 5,400km of fibre infrastructure. It currently works with more than 80 retail service providers, including Vodafone, Imagine and Three Ireland, to bring broadband and wireless connectivity to more than a million end users in Ireland.

It also operates the State-owned Metropolitan Areas Networks, which deliver bandwidth to 94 towns and cities throughout the country.

The company said that its expansion in Dublin would connect major commercial, retail and industrial zones and increase the availability of high-speed data connectivity options for telecoms service providers.

Limerick-headquartered Enet is part of the Speed Fibre Group, an investment vehicle owned by the Irish Infrastructure Fund that is focused on telecoms infrastructure. At the end of last year, Magnet Networks joined Enet and AirSpeed Telecom as part of the group, which now owns entities with a combined annual turnover in excess of €70m.