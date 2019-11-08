Pure Telecom announces €12m deal with Enet to deliver Siro broadband

Pure Telecom’s new deal with Enet will offer high-speed broadband to up to 242,000 premises across Ireland.

Pure Telecom has announced a €12m deal with open-acess network operator Enet. The deal will grant Pure Telecom access to Siro’s infrastructure and allow it to offer high-speed broadband to up to 242,000 premises in regional towns across Ireland.

The deal will also give Pure Telecom access to locations equipped with 100pc fibre-optic technology. The new broadband offering promises speeds of up to 1Gb per second.

Paul Connell, CEO of Pure Telecom, said: “Demand for high-speed internet connections for consumers and businesses in rural and urban areas is at an all-time high. As a national service provider, we offer the best possible connection for every single customer in Ireland.

“This deal significantly increases the number of customers we can provide ultra-fast and reliable broadband to and gives customers a wider range of internet speeds that they can choose from for their specific needs.

“We are delighted to announce this deal with Enet, which has direct access to the Siro network, through which we can extend the reach of our high-speed fibre broadband offering. It allows us to leverage the huge broadband investments made by Enet and Siro, and ensure that we can now deliver the fastest available internet connections to even more homes and businesses.”

Also celebrating the news was David Eyre, chief commercial officer at Enet, who added: “We have made massive efforts to support retail service providers in the provision of super-fast broadband to end users. Underpinning this, Enet has made a multimillion-euro investment in the development of an automated software platform that aggregates Enet’s own network as well as third-party infrastructure.”

Pure Telecom is an Irish-owned company offering high-speed broadband and fixed-line telecoms services. Enet, meanwhile, operates an alternative wholesale telecoms network in Ireland composed of more than 5,400km of fibre infrastructure.

After expanding its reach this year, wholesale broadband provider Siro, which was launched in 2015 as a joint venture of ESB and Vodafone, now has 11 retailers offering connections to homes and businesses in 45 towns around Ireland.