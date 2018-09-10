Ericsson and Juniper announce 5G product partnership

Ericsson and Juniper Networks are expanding their partnership to help build 5G capabilities.

5G is getting closer, but there is still a lot of work to be done to get there.

On that note, Juniper Networks and Ericsson are leveraging an existing partnership to offer carriers a selection of products to move 4G and 5G traffic from a cell site to the network core. The companies will be together covering the development of a complete 5G transport network solution.

Ericsson and Juniper strengthening ties

The partnership aims to align radio, core and transport layers of the network to meet the 5G use case requirements, such as enhanced mobile broadband and critical IoT.

The companies explained: “As part of this deepened partnership, Juniper will utilise Ericsson’s go-to-market for mobile opportunities and Ericsson will include Juniper’s solutions for edge, core and security as part of its end-to-end 5G transport portfolio.”

The joint offering is across front and backhaul and will include the Ericsson Router 6000 flagship mobile backhaul portfolio and Ericsson Fronthaul 6000. It will also include high-density optical solutions to complement microwave solutions for Common Public Radio Interface (CPRI) and eCPRI transport as well as Ericsson’s Mini-Link technology for microwave radio backhaul.

Juniper will provided its MX and PTX Series solutions for WAN services and IP transport. It will also bring its Junos OS software as part of the deal.

In June, Juniper announced the fifth generation of its MX routing platform, including custom silicon with built-in encryption and end-to-end security.

Ericsson’s unified management and control solution will be included across both companies’ products.

5G requirements for transport

Manoj Leelanivas, chief product officer at Juniper Networks, said: “Commercial 5G is expected to represent close to a quarter of all global network traffic in the next five years.

“With both companies bringing together industry-leading network technology, Juniper and Ericsson will be able to more effectively capitalise on the immense global market opportunity in front of us and help our customers simplify their journey to fully operational 5G networks.”

Fredrik Jejdling, executive vice-president and head of business area networks at Ericsson, said: “Our radio expertise and knowledge in network architecture, end-user applications and standardisation work put us in an excellent position to understand the requirements 5G places on transport.”

Ericsson office in Serbia. Image: BalkansCat/Shutterstock