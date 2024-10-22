Ireland’s emissions down 2pc in first quarter of this year

The EPA will publish quarterly reports to support early and more frequent monitoring of progress on climate action.

Ireland’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions were down by 2.2pc (about 306 kilotonnes of CO2 equivalent) in the first quarter of 2024 compared to the same period last year, a new Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) report has revealed.

The report highlighted that the largest emissions reduction in Q1 2024 was observed in electricity generation, which showed a decrease of 16.7pc, driven by a reduction in fossil fuel use and increased importation of electricity.

While the largest increase in emissions in Q1 was observed in the residential buildings sector, with emissions up by 6.1pc and commercial buildings up by 4.1pc compared to the same quarter in 2023. The EPA links this to an increased demand for heating and a reduction in gas prices.

Transport emissions were up by 2.7pc, driven by increased sales of petrol and diesel. The sector’s emissions are rebounding to pre-Covid levels – currently sitting at 98pc of 2019 levels – the environment watchdog said.

The agriculture sector showed a 2.6pc reduction in emissions in Q1 2024, driven by reduced lime application to soils because of adverse weather and a decline in methane emissions due to reduced milk output.

The reduction in quarterly emissions is “welcome,” said Dr Eimear Cotter, director of the Office of Evidence and Assessment at the EPA, “following the largest annual reduction in emissions outside of recession reported in 2023.

“This shows that we can make progress in reducing our greenhouse gas emissions when concerted action is taken.”

In 2023, Ireland’s emissions fell to a three-decade low, with a 6.8pc reduction compared to 2022, with reductions in almost all sectors.

“These quarterly greenhouse gas emissions respond to an ongoing need for more timely and frequent data on Ireland’s greenhouse gases,” Dr Cotter added.

“Ireland joins a small number of countries worldwide to carry out this type of assessment, which will provide valuable early and frequent indicator data for the monitoring and governance of Ireland’s climate action.”

The EU has seen a 4pc decrease in emissions in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year.

