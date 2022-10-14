Siro to invest €50m in bringing ‘world-class broadband’ to south Dublin

The two-year project will require around 250 people for construction of the network build.

Siro is investing €50m to bring its full fibre network to more than 70,000 premises across south Dublin and the Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown local authority area.

The broadband network operator expects the project to take around two years, with around 250 people engaged in construction over the course of the network build.

The key locations being targeted by Siro include Dún Laoghaire town, Foxrock, Blackrock, Stillorgan, Cabinteely, Deansgrange, Carrickmines, Dundrum, Ballinteer, Sandyford, Killiney and Shankill.

Siro is currently rolling out a 100pc fibre broadband network across 154 towns and cities in Ireland, with services currently available to more than 450,000 premises. The network operator aims to reach 770,000 premises by 2026.

The broadband operator already has a significant network presence in north Dublin, where its roll-out has reached more than 60,000 homes and businesses.

Siro CEO John Keaney said the company is committing to bringing “world-class fibre connectivity” to premises across South Dublin.

“Poor broadband is not exclusively a regional issue,” Keaney said. “Anyone who lives in or runs a business in our capital and its suburbs can also face connectivity issues.”

The announcement follows a briefing on the project yesterday (13 October) to Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown elected officials at the local authority’s chamber offices.

“In an increasingly digitised world, Siro’s planned fibre broadband roll-out is a most welcome development in Dún Laoghaire-Rathdown,” the local authority’s CEO Frank Curran said. “This type of high-speed connectivity infrastructure directly affects thousands of homes and businesses in a very positive way.”

Siro completed an upgrade to its broadband network last month, enabling 10-gigabit fibre connectivity for businesses in Ireland. Galway was announced as the first Irish city to benefit from this upgrade in June as part of a wider €20m investment in the area.

The company, which is a joint venture between ESB and Vodafone, secured €620m in financing late last year to help with its roll-out plans.

10 things you need to know direct to your inbox every weekday. Sign up for the Daily Brief, Silicon Republic’s digest of essential sci-tech news.