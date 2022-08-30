Three Ireland to permanently remove its ‘unlimited broadband’ usage limits

The company temporarily removed usage limits in 2020 to support customers working from home, but is now scrapping the fair usage policy permanently.

Three Ireland is making its unlimited broadband plans true to their name, with the removal of its fair usage policy.

The company has announced that it is removing the usage policy permanently from five unlimited 5G plans and four 4G plans.

Fair usage policies are often set on ‘unlimited’ plans by telecoms companies, placing a cap on the amount of calls, texts or data a customer can utilise in a certain period.

In the case of Three broadband, the fair usage policy for 5G plans was set to 1,000GB, while 4G plans were set to 750GB.

Three Ireland said it made a temporary change in March 2020 to remove the fair usage policy from its unlimited broadband plans to support customers working from home during the Covid-19 pandemic.

We’ve removed the fair usage policy from our All You Can Eat Data service to keep you and your family connected… … but who's in the family group is up to you. 👀 Find out more: https://t.co/04CHYWOMbe pic.twitter.com/coVYxe5rkV — Three Ireland (@ThreeIreland) March 26, 2020

The company now plans to make this offer permanent for its unlimited customers.

Those who use Three broadband unlimited 5G and its Fast, Pro, Silver and Gold options will no longer be subject to a fair usage policy. For 4G, meanwhile, the fair usage policy is being removed from Three’s broadband unlimited, SIM only, 18-month and 24-month offerings.

According to the company’s website, these changes are set to take place from tomorrow (31 August), with no changes to monthly bills. Non-unlimited broadband plans will not be altered by these changes.

A report by network intelligence company Ookla earlier this year found that Three has the fastest median 5G download speeds in Ireland. It had a median download speed of nearly 239Mbps in the second half of last year, a 20pc increase compared to the same period in 2020.

Ookla said Three had managed to leap ahead of the competition in terms of 5G speeds, despite being the last major operator in Ireland to “jump on the 5G bandwagon”.

Last month, Three Ireland announced 175 jobs at its customer experience centre in Limerick, which it plans to fill over the next four years. The Irish operation is exporting its customer experience services for the first time, as the new hires will help support Three’s business customers in the UK.

