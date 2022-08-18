Virgin Media broadband to reach 450,000 new premises with Siro deal

Following a deal to use Siro’s infrastructure to expand, Virgin Media will see its network reach 70pc of all premises in Ireland.

Virgin Media has signed a deal with broadband company Siro today (18 August) to extend its network to an additional 450,000 premises across Ireland.

With an existing 1m premises already connected to Virgin Media’s high-speed 1Gbps, the company will now extend its services to the new homes and businesses already enabled with Siro infrastructure.

This comes just months after Virgin Media struck a deal with Siro, which is a joint venture between ESB and Vodafone to gigabit fibre broadband to Ireland, in which Virgin agreed to become a wholesale customer on its fibre-to-the-home broadband network.

The latest expansion is expected to further drive competition and enable ultrafast digital services by helping businesses and communities connect to Virgin’s broadband and digital TV service in many more locations across Ireland.

“Today’s announcement increases our network reach to 70pc of all the premises in Ireland. Our new partnership with Siro means we will be offering our market-leading ultrafast broadband and TV services to more Irish consumers and businesses than ever before,” said Virgin Media CEO Tony Hanway.

Siro is currently rolling out a 100pc fibre broadband network across 154 towns and cities in Ireland and aims to reach 770,000 premises by 2026. The company secured €620m in financing late last year to help with its roll-out plans.

The Siro network is currently available to more than 33,000 premises in Galway city. It covers areas from Oranmore to Barna, and key business parks such as Briarhill, Ballybane, Monivea Road, Terryland and Parkmore.

In June, the company chose Galway as the first Irish city to benefit from an upgrade that will see businesses able to access 10-gigabit fibre connectivity – up to 10 times faster than before.

“Our objective is to deliver our world class connectivity to communities and businesses across Ireland, while constantly bringing innovation to the broadband market,” said Siro CEO John Keaney.

