Apple may make it easier to unlock an iPhone while wearing a mask

The latest beta release of iOS 13.5 comes with some new features that Apple has designed in response to changed behaviours caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

On Wednesday (29 April), Apple released its iOS 13.5 beta, which has some new features put in place in direct response to the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s not yet clear whether all of these features will make it to the final release of iOS 13.5, which is expected to launch within the next few weeks. The beta was released alongside Xcode 11.5, which enables developers to create apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch and Apple TV.

One feature in the iOS 13.5 beta that was picked up on pretty quickly, was that the technology addresses the fact that many users are now wearing face masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Easier to unlock

Some users noticed that it was more difficult to use Face ID to unlock Apple devices while in public and wearing face coverings. This is an issue that particularly affects users of iPhones that do not have a physical home button, such as the iPhone X, XS or 11.

In response, the Californian company has introduced a feature that causes Face ID to jump to the backup passcode-entry screen if Face ID detects that the user is wearing a mask.

This means that the passcode can be typed in, saving users the trouble of removing their masks or fiddling with the phone until it brings them to the passcode-entry screen.

Prior to this, a failed Face ID login attempt could take upwards of ten seconds to rectify by manually accessing the passcode input screen.

As well as updating Face ID in the iOS 13.5 beta, Apple has also made some changes to FaceTime, allowing users to disable the feature that causes the active speaker to grow larger while they are on screen. If users choose to enable this new feature, they have to tap on a caller’s feed in a FaceTime call to make it larger.

This change was likely spurred on by the increased usage of video conferencing technology caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Covid-19 exposure notification

On Wednesday, Apple and Google both released their first versions of their exposure notification APIs, which they previously called the contact tracing API. The release comes after Apple CEO Tim Cook told EU Commissioner Thierry Breton that the API would arrive very soon.

The goal of the API release is to collect feedback from a select group of developers, on how to improve the API ahead of its official release in mid-May. On Friday (1 May) the two companies are set to release further information to these developers, which will include sample code to help developers understand how the exposure notification system will work.

Apple has decided not to release the exposure notification API broadly, but instead, only to public health authorities. Although release is limited, Apple and Google have both updated their developer website documents to describe the technology’s function in detail and how it will protect user privacy.