EY makes its first Irish acquisition as it buys DKM consultancy

Snapping up DKM Economic Consultants expands EY’s existing government, infrastructure and economic advisory services business.

EY has acquired DKM Economic Consultants for an undisclosed sum.

The move, which represents its first ever acquisition in Ireland, will give EY the edge in terms of devising the economic future of Ireland.

The new group, EY-DKM Economic Advisory, will prove key in helping EY’s clients to understand the current and future environments they will operate in, in particular through crucial scenario-planning.

“Our rationale for the acquisition is to build on recent investments we’ve made in our government, infrastructure and economic advisory offering,” explained country managing director Mike McKerr.

“Coming together with DKM, we are extremely excited by the opportunity we now have to build truly unique solutions for our clients across our service offerings. Many of our Irish clients, domestic and international, are grappling with uncertainty from a variety of perspectives, including social, political and technological.”

Envisioning the future

Following this acquisition, the 15-strong EY-DKM Economic Advisory team, led by partners Shane MacSweeney and Luke Charleton, will offer enhanced expertise across a wide range of specialisms, including construction and property economics, project appraisal, transport, urban economics and market analysis.

The team will work alongside EY’s global community of more than 180 economic advisory professionals.

“Our combined experience and expertise in the area of infrastructure and public investment is a good example of the potential synergies that can be achieved by this acquisition, and leaves our joint teams well placed to provide a really unique offering in the Irish market,” said Annette Hughes, director at EY-DKM Economic Advisory.

Earlier this year, EY announced 270 new jobs in Ireland. The company now employs 2,096 people across the island, including its recent intake of 253 graduates.