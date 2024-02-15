Ireland launches €21m grant scheme to boost EV charging

Meanwhile, Maxol has launched two rapid EV charging hubs, but said there are challenges with rolling out its EV transition programme in Ireland.

The Irish Government has announced a new €21m scheme to boost the development of electrical vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure across Ireland’s roads.

This grants scheme aims to stimulate the private sector to provide new recharging pools across Ireland by the end of 2025. The initial scheme will target Ireland’s motorways and dual carriageways.

The goal is to have recharging pools with 1200kW of power output every 60km, with at least four 150kW recharging points in each pool.

These targets are in line with EU legislation that was published last year. From 2025, fast recharging stations of at least 150kW for cars and vans must be installed every 60km along the EU’s main transport corridors, known as the Trans-European Transport Network (TEN-T). Recharging stations with a minimum output of 350kW for heavy-duty vehicles must also be deployed across the core TEN-T network every 60km and every 100km on the larger network.

The target locations for Ireland’s recharging pools will be publicly available facilities that are within a 3km driving distance of these larger roads, such as service area operators, hotels and retail outlets. Future schemes are planned for later this year to target other parts of Ireland’s road network.

Minister for the Environment, Climate, Communications and Transport Eamon Ryan, TD, said the grants scheme will create pools of high-speed chargers at “dependable distances along our road network”.

“It will give assurance to EV drivers that they will have accessible and rapid charging facilities on their journeys, driving even further EV adoption and helping to reduce our emissions,” Ryan said.

The grant aid will support the capital costs of installing new EV charging infrastructure and will make a contribution to other associated costs. The deadline for applications is 10 April 2024.

Those who are interested in the scheme can view the brochure on the Transport Infrastructure Ireland website.

Maxol charging hubs

Meamwhile, Maxol has announced its first ultra rapid EV hubs for the Republic of Ireland, which will be opened at two of its stores in Kildare and Dublin. The oil company said these hubs cost €2.5m to install and that a further 20 sites are being considered for similar charging hubs.

The hubs will feature six 200kw chargers offering which will be able to charge EVs in 15 minutes, according to Maxol. Despite the plans for future charging sites, Maxol CEO Brian Donaldson said the speed that it can roll out its EV transition programme is “hugely frustrating”.

“Access to power capacity and the time it takes to connect to the grid are ongoing challenges with no immediate improvements in sight,” Donaldson said. “The process is not aided by the high costs for substation and connection fees to establish these much-needed hubs both in ROI and NI.”

Earlier this week, EV charging company ePower opened a new base in Dublin to meet growing demand for its services.

