Fenergo named tech company of the year at Tech Ireland Awards

With 10 awards up for grabs, Fenergo walked away with one of the big prizes at the Technology Ireland Awards 2020.

Ireland’s leading players in technology during a year dominated by Covid-19 were honoured at the Technology Ireland Awards yesterday (26 November). The awards featured 10 categories, with Fenergo being named Technology Ireland Company of the Year.

Working in the space where IT meets financial services, Fenergo provides enterprise software to more than 70 financial institutions around the world. Its client life cycle management suite covers initial onboarding, know-your-customer and anti-money laundering features, regulatory compliance and data management.

Earlier this year, the company raised $80m in investment from ABN Amro Ventures and DXC Technology.

“Fenergo is recognised for its in-depth financial services and regulatory expertise, community-based approach to product development and out-of-the-box rules engine,” said Technology Ireland director Una Fitzpatrick. “Fenergo is a business that truly encompasses what it means to be the Technology Ireland Company of the Year.”

Edel Creely, who co-founded Trilogy Technologies, was named winner of the Person of the Year award. Having helped build one of Ireland’s biggest independent ICT managed services providers, she became managing director of Arkphire Services after Trilogy was acquired by Arkphire in 2019. Last week, it was announced that Arkphire is now set to be acquired by US company Presidio.

Creely has served on the Government’s ICT Skills Action Plan for Jobs steering group and has represented the industry on a number of advisory panels for Enterprise Ireland in the areas of high potential start-ups and software sector strategy.

‘A prominent advocate’

“Edel has been a prominent advocate for the indigenous tech sector in Ireland for many years,” Fitzpatrick added.

“She is a previous chair of the Irish Software Association (ISA), the forerunner to Technology Ireland, and a major contributor to the sector over the years through her work on the ISA council and various working groups. As a board member and recent president of Ibec, Edel continues to be a strong representative for the Irish technology sector.”

Other award winners at the event were SwiftComply, Fineos, CitySwift, Tekenable, VMware, AWS and Microsoft. Waterford company NearForm also received an award for the Covid Tracker Ireland app that it developed this year.

Commenting on this year’s awards, chair of Technology Ireland and CTO of Workhuman, Jonathan Hyland, said: “As everyone will know, this has been a disruptive year like no other and if necessity is the mother of invention, coronavirus forced many around the world to rethink our daily lives and it has been imperative to digitally transform our places of work and education to be able to operate effectively.

“I am delighted to see so many examples of this throughout the award finalists and winners this year.”

The award winners were:

Technology Ireland Company of the Year

Fenergo

Technology Ireland Person of the Year

Edel Creely, managing director of Arkphire Services

Emerging Company of the Year

SwiftComply

Outstanding Achievement in International Growth

Fineos

Technology Innovation of the Year

CitySwift

Digital Technology Services Project of the Year

Tekenable

WomenInTech Company Initiative of the Year

VMware

Excellence in Talent Development

Amazon Web Services

Tech4Good CSR Award

Microsoft (DreamSpace)

Tech4Good Product/Service Award

NearForm Covid-19 Tracker