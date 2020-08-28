Health Passport Ireland launches to help businesses minimise Covid-19 risks

Health Passport Ireland is a new initiative that enables people to digitally access their personal Covid-19 status for simplified screening at work.

On Friday (28 August), government consultancy firm Roqu Group announced the pilot of Health Passport Ireland, which is a digital platform designed to facilitate increased Covid-19 testing for businesses and the public.

Engineered in Ireland with digital agency Total Digital, the platform combines the latest digital technologies with accurate and validated Covid-19 testing from Surescreen Diagnostics which, the announcement claims, can deliver results in as little as 15 minutes.

The platform enables users to access their personal Covid-19 status and scan a QR code where appropriate (such as in the workplace) using a smartphone or tablet.

The goal is to help businesses and individuals to quickly minimise risks related to Covid-19 and ensure they can continue daily activities. Health Passport Ireland aims to support businesses through continuous, proactive testing to identify positive results at the earliest stage whilst simultaneously protecting communities with increased testing.

Health Passport Ireland will launch with a trial involving a range of national participants including Tallaght University Hospital, Oaklodge Nursing Home, Emerald Freight, Keogh’s Farm and Home Music Festival, among other businesses.

Health Passport Ireland

Robert Quirke, president and CEO of Roqu Group, said: “In the past week alone, unfortunately we’ve seen continued frustration and disappointment as restrictions have again been tightened due to continued spread of Covid-19.

“Health Passport Ireland is designed to put a safety net in place where none currently exists, allowing our economy to recover and thrive in a more safely controlled environment.”

According to Roqu Group, the system has been designed to work with all official Covid-19 test types. This includes HSE tests, laboratory swab and blood tests, and even rapid testing developments that will soon be launched.

Quirke said: “We are helping local companies by making the best Covid-19 testing solutions available to all.

“We are not favouring one type of test over another. However, as testing and research continues to improve, we want to ensure that Irish society and economy can easily access testing solutions that offer the highest levels of clinical validation, while utilising the latest mobile technologies.”

As well as launching in Ireland, the platform will also be launched in the UK, US, Italy, Kenya and Germany, with other locations to follow.

Updated, 5.46pm, 28 August 2020: This article has been updated to include details of partners involved in Health Passport Ireland.