Huawei Ireland appoints Tony Yangxu as its new CEO

Huawei Ireland has a new CEO with the appointment of Huawei UK’s former sales director, Tony Yangxu.

A new face will lead Huawei’s Irish operations, including overseeing its national roll-out of 5G infrastructure in the country. The company announced today (15 September) that Tony Yangxu has been appointed CEO who, until recently, was the sales director for Huawei UK.

In these positions, he was responsible for business strategy development, sales revenue and contributing to the growth of Huawei in these markets. Yangxu joined the telecoms giant in 2006 and has held several senior positions and now adds leading Ireland’s operation to his CV.

“I am honoured to have the opportunity to lead the Huawei Ireland team and help contribute to Ireland’s recovery at such a challenging time,” Yangxu said of his appointment.

“Huawei Ireland is fully committed to playing an active part in helping to create world-leading digital infrastructure throughout the country, including broadband and 5G, which will be essential for Ireland’s future economic success.”

Role in Ireland

Yangxu steps into the role previously held by Jijay Shen since June 2016 and who was previously an account sales director and solution sales director for Huawei Germany. In an article penned to Siliconrepublic.com, Shen spoke of the importance of 5G in the coming months and years.

“5G will play a central role in improving business performance through faster data transmission and more reliable connectivity and this will present more new opportunities for Irish businesses in the post-Covid recovery,” he said.

Huawei Ireland currently employs 500 directly and indirectly and works with a number of Irish third-level institutions, including Trinity College Dublin, Dublin City University, University of Limerick (UL), University College Dublin and University College Cork.

This included an investment of €6m in a research programme last year aimed at improving the reliability of software applications through the Lero software research centre based at UL.