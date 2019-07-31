See how Huckletree combines history with innovation in its Dublin office

Huckletree brings together diverse and disruptive businesses in the same space, where there’s plenty of room for creativity, innovation and inspiration.

Start-ups and innovation don’t typically conjure up images of period fireplaces and chandeliers, but Huckletree’s office space in Dublin 2 is challenging that perception.

Founded by Gaby Hersham and Andrew Lynch, Huckletree offers contemporary space in Dublin and London to support start-ups. Its Dublin-based office, Huckletree D2, currently hosts 50-plus members. This includes a diverse range of companies, from dog-food developer Butternut Box to Bubble, an app connecting users to trustworthy babysitters and nannies.

Huckletree’s home in Dublin

Huckletree D2 is based in The Academy on Pearse Street, a 10-minute walk from Dublin’s Silicon Docks. The building has been a flexible host throughout its life so far. It was the birthplace of the Irish Women Workers’ Union and evolved into a cinema in the 1920s.

Aislinn Mahon, general manager at Huckletree, explained to us the reasons for choosing The Academy as the company’s Dublin home: “Huckletree isn’t about transaction and pure rentals. We choose buildings that are unique to the heritage of the community and neighbourhood, underused or repurposed, and can be the right environment to solve big macro problems.

“We look beyond the shell to understand the history within it.”

Office facilities

Huckletree sought to add to the building’s character rather than take away from it. With facilities designed to encourage happy and productive lifestyles, it looks like the space is set to continue its tradition of cultivating creativity and collaboration. Staff initiatives include free yoga sessions, the Zen Garden offering a quiet space for reflection and the Lookout with panoramic views of the city.

“We’ve found that people need spaces to gather and assemble because people crave community and a sense of belonging in the space where they work,” said Mahon.

Take a virtual tour through Huckletree D2

All images: Huckletree