Intuity to expand on the back of MyITdepartment merger

Intuity Technologies, a managed IT provider based in Galway, is merging with Roscommon’s MyITdepartment.

The two companies will merge their managed IT services businesses with the combined services allowing them to broaden their reach, especially as more clients turn to the cloud as part of Covid recovery plans. No financial terms for the deal have been disclosed.

Gerard Cox, CEO of Intuity Technologies, said the deal came to be as his company and MyITdepartment share similar ambitions.

“Together we can provide a larger scale, more agile and technically sophisticated solution for all of our clients and continue to invest in emerging technologies and best in class solutions,” Cox said.

“Our knowledge and expertise combined is incomparable and we look forward to continuing to grow our diverse teams, creating new job opportunities as we continue to expand.”

Intuity and MyITdepartment have been in business for 40 and 18 years, respectively. The combined company will have a team of 85 with more recruitment to follow.

Intuity told Siliconrepublic.com that it plans to hire at least 20 more people in the coming year, mostly in software engineering and development roles as well as sales and admin.

MyITdepartment founder and CEO Seamus Quinn will join Intuity in a leadership position.

“With this development we are investing and building consolidation in a marketplace which, with dispersed workforces, needs a strong, reliable, broad ranging IT provider with people on the ground nationwide,” Quinn said.

The deal marks Intuity’s latest acquisition. It acquired Galway-based IT firm Tec Support in 2014 and Dublin’s Office Technologies, another managed services provider, in 2019.

Intuity manages IT for clients in several sectors including financial services, manufacturing and pharmaceuticals. It has offices in Galway, Sligo, Roscommon and Dublin.