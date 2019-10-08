Kevin Holland appointed chief executive of Invest NI

Kevin Holland will take up the reins at Invest NI as Alastair Hamilton steps down after ten years as chief executive.

Invest NI has announced the appointment of Kevin Holland as chief executive, replacing incumbent Alastair Hamilton who is stepping down from the role after ten years.

Announcing the news, chair of Invest NI Rose Mary Stalker said: “I am delighted that Invest NI has secured Kevin as its next chief executive. Kevin is an experienced global business leader with more than 25 years international expertise leading and advising business growth and investment in over 50 countries.

“He was an outstanding candidate, bringing a strong combination of international business experience and leadership skills. Kevin will ensure Invest NI continues to build on the strong progress the organisation has made under Alastair’s leadership.

“On behalf of the Board of Invest NI, both current and previous, I would like to acknowledge and thank Alastair for the dedication, commitment and focus which he has provided to Invest NI and his wider contribution to advancing the Northern Ireland economy.”

Holland will join Invest NI on 21 October 2019 for a period of transition through November 2019, after which he will assume full responsibility as CEO.

Holland previously served as minister-counsellor for life sciences, health and social care at the British Embassy in Beijing from 2016-2019, building deep expertise on the Chinese healthcare system and business environment.

As an accredited diplomat in China, he headed up a team that expanded Chinese trade and market access for British companies in the hopes of increasing Chinese investment into the UK’s life sciences sector. Holland also shaped government policy on registration, reimbursement and healthcare.

Prior to this, Holland was at US-headquartered $15bn life sciences company Baxter for 15 years, leading the company’s $600m businesses in Russia, Turkey, Middle East and Africa.

After graduating from Oxford University with an MA in chemistry, Holland also held European R&D management roles at Unilever and later graduated from IMD Business School in Switzerland with an MBA.