Revolut users can now pay for stuff using Apple Pay

Ireland is among 16 countries where Revolut users can now pay for goods using Apple Pay.

Prominent mobile challenger bank Revolut has added another string to its bow by tapping into other payment options outside of its blue debit card. The UK-based fintech revealed today (11 June) that customers can now link Apple Pay with their Revolut account.

In doing so, account holders can pay in stores, through the app and online via Apple devices. Ireland is one of the 16 countries that will now have the option of paying with Apple Pay. The remaining nations are: the UK, France, Poland, Germany, Czech Republic, Spain, Italy, Switzerland, Belgium, Austria, Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland and Iceland.

With Apple Pay, card numbers are not stored on the device or on Apple servers. Instead, a unique device account number is assigned, encrypted and stored in the secure element on your device, and each transaction is authorised with a one-time unique dynamic security code.

“Revolut’s ultimate goal is to give our customers a useful tool to manage every aspect of their financial lives, and the ability to make payments quickly, conveniently and securely is vital to achieving this,” said the company’s product owner for card payments, Arthur Johanet.

“Our customers have been requesting Apple Pay for a long time, so we are delighted to kick off our roll-out, starting with our customers in 16 markets. This is a very positive step forward in enabling our customers to use their money in the way that they want to.”

It comes not long after Revolut launched its Group Vaults feature, tipped by the start-up as a hassle-free alternative to creating a joint account. The feature allows multiple users to set aside money for a shared goal, be it a holiday, group gift or household bill.

On the corporate side, Revolut still denies it will lose its European banking licence over allegations made last April that its chief executive, Nikolay Storonsky, has ties to the Kremlin in Russia.

The Revolut app on an iPhone X. Image: Afotoeu/Depositphotos