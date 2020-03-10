Accenture acquires cybersecurity firm Context Information Security

Accenture has acquired Context Information Security as part of an ‘aggressive growth strategy’ for its infosec arm, Accenture Security.

On Friday (6 March), Accenture announced that it has acquired Context Information Security, a UK-based cyber defence consultancy firm that was previously owned by parent company Babcock International Group.

Founded in 1998 and headquartered in London, Context has 11 offices across the UK, the US, Australia and Germany. Between these locations, the company has more than 250 employees.

Context’s offerings include high-end cybersecurity, intelligence-driven red teams, vulnerability research and incident response services. According to Accenture, Context has been involved in handling “some of the most advanced incident response cases in the industry”.

The acquisition

While terms of the deal were not disclosed, the acquiring company said that Context’s employees will help to “further deepen” Accenture Security’s services to clients. Context has a client base spanning multiple industries including financial services, government, aerospace and defence, infrastructure and more.

Mark Raeburn, Context’s CEO, commented: “We are excited about the opportunity to become part of the Accenture family. Combining our skills and expertise under one roof to help us do more for our clients and create more opportunities for our people was an easy decision.

“Accenture’s industry-focused approach across adversary simulation, red teaming, incident response and more, matches Context’s own strategy. Accenture’s family culture is a great fit for Context. We’re genuinely excited to join forces to help clients better defend themselves against the world’s most advanced adversaries.”

‘Aggressive growth’

Senior managing director at Accenture and head of Accenture Security, Kelly Bissell, added: “This acquisition is an excellent match for us, combining a group of highly skilled cybersecurity professionals globally while providing differentiated services to clients in the UK market.

“The deal signals continued aggressive growth for Accenture Security and gives us a new branch of talented family members to help clients grow their business with confidence and resilience.”

Nick Taylor, UKI lead at Accenture Security, said: “Context has a remarkable set of cybersecurity skills, capabilities and reputation in the UK as well as the international financial services industry to complement the growth we have already driven for more than a decade in this market.

“We are excited to welcome this talented group of professionals that share a common vision of providing world-class cybersecurity to our clients.”