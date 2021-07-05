Google announces Adaire Fox-Martin as its new EMEA Cloud president

One of Fortune Magazine’s top 50 most powerful women, she brings with her more than two decades of leadership experience in the technology sector.

Adaire Fox-Martin has been appointed as Google’s new EMEA Cloud president. Based in Dublin, she will lead the company’s Cloud Sales organisation for the region starting today (5 July).

Fox-Martin, who previously served as an executive board member at SAP, has more than two decades of experience in technology leadership. Before joining SAP in 2008, she was vice-president of government, education and healthcare at Oracle APAC, based in Singapore.

“I am excited to announce that I’ve joined the incredible team at Google as EMEA Cloud president,” she wrote in a LinkedIn post. “It’s an honour to work with such an innovative company, supporting so many customers and partners through major digital transformations.”

Based in Germany, Fox-Martin took the lead on SAP’s customer success team in February 2020, where she led global operations in more than 70 countries. In this role she was responsible for achieving customer success with almost 500,000 clients.

She is also a member of the board of directors of Equinix, the world’s largest data centre and colocation provider.

She founded SAP One Billion Lives Ventures, a social entrepreneurship programme focused on improving the lives of 1bn people around the world through the creation of sustainable business ventures with a social mission.

In 2020, she was named as one of Fortune Magazine’s top 50 most powerful women internationally for the fourth time in a row.

Joining Google Cloud at a time when it expands its presence in Europe through major partnerships with companies such as LVMH, Deutsche Bank and Nokia, Fox-Martin will work alongside the EMEA sales leadership team to oversee the company’s growth in the region.

Fox-Martin succeeds Chris Ciauri as Google EMEA Cloud president following his departure in May 2021. According to a Google Cloud spokesperson, Ciauri decided to leave Google to pursue external opportunities having spent around 20 months in the role.

Rob Enslin, global president of Google Cloud sales, served as interim lead until the appointment of Fox-Martin.