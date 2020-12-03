InterSystems’ new platform can bring patient care teams together

Data technology company InterSystems has launched HealthShare Care Community, which aims to better coordinate personalised care plans for patients.

While healthcare becomes more datacentric all the time, distributed healthcare systems mean a patients’ data is not all necessarily kept in one place.

To combat this problem, data management firm InterSystems has launched a new platform that aims to connect clinicians, caregivers and patients to improve communication and patient care coordination.

The HealthShare Care Community allows everyone on a patient’s care team to contribute to a detailed overview of each patient’s condition and care preferences within their native workflow. This helps to remove a communication barrier for care teams who don’t typically interact when spread across various settings.

Teams can also be more proactive with automatic notifications of patient-related events such as admissions, discharges or transfers.

Speaking to Siliconrepublic.com, InterSystems’ product manager, Jeremy David said the Care Community platform leverages the company’s HealthShare Unified Care Record, which aggregates patient records from disparate systems. “This gives the care team near-real-time, longitudinal health record data to inform care planning within natural workflows at the point of care.”

‘Having comprehensive and sharable care plans is a must’

– JEREMY DAVID

While the company’s initial focus for the roll-out has been in the UK, David said Care Community has been developed to support healthcare systems globally.

From a data security perspective, David said its connection to the company’s HealthShare Unified Care Record means organisations will already have undertaken strict information-sharing agreements and stringent role-based access determined by the lead organisation.

“The care plans themselves are stored with the originating organisation – the GP for example – so remains within their security protocols even when reviewed by other members of the care team,” he said.

Globally, approximately one in three of all adults live with multiple chronic conditions, which often require specialist interventions.

David said care planning will be important in supporting care provision that goes beyond medical information sharing. “Tools such as Care Community enable care providers to create comprehensive care plans. That of course will include medical information, but also wellness goals considered important to the patient themselves,” he said.

“Managing long-term health and wellness of citizens certainly means a person will regularly have contact with different care teams, so having comprehensive and sharable care plans across teams and organisations is a must.”