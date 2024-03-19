Molten Ventures leads $12m round into health firm Anima

Anima claims its platform can help care teams reach more patients and has ambitious goals to unify healthcare and life sciences pipelines into a single platform.

Anima, a start-up working on a healthcare platform, has raised $12m in an oversubscribed funding round led by Molten Ventures.

The Series A round included participation from existing investors Hummingbird Ventures, Amino Collective and Y Combinator. The round also included participation from angels including Peak Games founder Sidar Sahin.

Anima is working to bring everything a care team needs into a single platform by combining online consultation with its own productivity tools. The company claims it has already reached 200 practices as clients, with these teams providing care to more than 2m patients.

Anima claims its platform can reduce phone queue wait times by 93pc and increase the number of patients a team can manage by up to two and a half times.

The company launched to paying clinics in September 2022 and has already reached 150 NHS clinics in the UK. Anima claims a software update last December managed to half the time practices spend on coding, processing and filing documents.

Following the funding round, Anima said it plans to release the next version of the its platform – Anima 1.5 – later this year, to provide new levels of automation for front and back office workloads.

A longer-term vision for the company is the release of Anima 2.0, a more powerful form of its platform that will be powered by the company’s AI healthcare system called Annie. The company said that this vision would transform patient outcomes and clinic workflows, while also creating an opportunity to unify healthcare and life sciences pipelines into a single platform.

“Software and AI in healthcare is a rapidly growing multibillion-dollar sector, but many solutions take time to integrate and realise their potential,” said Molten Ventures investor Inga Deakin. “A key reason why Anima is growing rapidly is because they can directly and immediately have an impact: to improve operations and efficiency to benefit patients, healthcare teams and healthcare systems.

“This team understands the relevant workflows, the needs of patients and healthcare workers, and is building a large, scalable engine for change.”

Last year, Molten Ventures led a $19m funding round into Estonian cybersecurity start-up Binalyze, which aimed to boost its presence in the breach investigation tech market.

