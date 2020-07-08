‘Google Maps for IT’ raises $80m in Series D round

With this funding, LeanIX plans to invest in international growth plans, while strengthening its solutions for cloud governance.

On Wednesday (8 July), Bonn-headquartered enterprise architecture start-up LeanIX announced that it has closed $80m in Series D funding.

The funding round was led by Goldman Sachs Growth, with participation from Insight Partners, DTCP, Capnamic Ventures and Iris Capital.

LeanIX has raised a total of $120m in funding since it was founded in 2012.

The start-up said that the latest investment strengthens LeanIX’s role as a “visionary provider” of software-as-a-service for enterprise architecture (EA) and will help the company invest in its international growth plans and goals to strengthen its complementary solutions for cloud governance.

Announcing the funding news, the German start-up revealed that it has 300 international customers and that 39pc of its total sales are generated in the US market.

Over the last 12 months, LeanIX has opened new offices in Hyderabad, Munich and Utrecht, growing its employee base to 230.

Solving business challenges

In a statement, LeanIX said it was founded because technology change and business alignment are unsolved challenges for many organisations, with complex, outdated IT landscapes holding many enterprises back from becoming fully agile and maximising their customer experience.

André Christ, LeanIX CEO and co-founder, said: “LeanIX is like Google Maps for a company’s IT landscape: We provide information in the appropriate context to determine the exact location and to plan the future journey in a way the business understands.

“Looking at future states of your architecture should be as simple as jumping to a point in time in your back-up with a time machine.”

Christ said that LeanIX’s high usability and seamless integrations with other data sources has attracted customers such as AIB, Atlassian, Adidas, Volkswagen, Zalando and Vodafone.

Early in 2020, the start-up received the Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice Distinction with the highest overall rating.

Making life easier for CIOs

“Our EA suite already helps CIOs and their internal IT teams assess IT application portfolios for rationalisation opportunities and cloud-readiness,” Christ said.

“With our cloud native suite, companies can automatically discover used cloud services across major platforms such as Amazon Web Services, Microsoft Azure or Google Cloud as well as capture data about microservices.”

Christ added: “Put inside the right business context, these insights can now be leveraged by the CTO, product and operations teams.”

Christian Resch, managing director of Goldman Sachs Growth, said: “LeanIX is a thought leader in enterprise architecture. We were impressed by the company’s revenue growth, the positive customer feedback and its visionary concept: LeanIX develops software solutions to reduce complexity in IT application landscapes.”

Alexandar Lippert, vice-president at Goldman Sachs Growth will now join the start-up’s board of directors.