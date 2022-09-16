Mater Private injects €26m into ‘game-changer’ electronic records platform

The platform will integrate patient records across the group’s network in Ireland, representing a ‘major leap forward’ in its digital transformation.

Mater Private Network is bringing an electronic health record (EHR) platform to all its hospitals and clinics in Ireland.

This platform, called Meditech Expanse, will integrate patient records across the group’s entire Irish network, including its flagship Dublin and Cork hospitals. Other sites include its Mid-Western Radiation Oncology Centre in Limerick, along with day hospitals and clinics in Limerick, Offaly, Meath and Louth.

The platform is supported by a €26m investment. A multidisciplinary team aims to complete the roll-out of the system by 2024.

Mater Private Network CEO John Hurley said the investment shows the commitment of its shareholder, Infravia, to the integration of transformational technology.

“The ultimate beneficiaries of our investment in digital transformation are our patients,” Hurley said. “Seamless personalised care across our network will further improve our excellent clinical outcomes and patient experience.”

Mater Private Network said the scale of the investment is part of an ambition to lead digital transformation in the Irish healthcare market in order to improve patient care.

The lead clinician of the project, chief medical information officer Dr Róisín Ní Mhuircheartaigh, said the goal of the EHR system is to introduce a “single, unified patient record” that encompasses the patient’s full journey in the network.

“It also ensures any information brought in from other institutions has a single, safe, easy to find, digital location in the patient’s new e-chart, quickly and easily accessed by every professional involved in their care,” she added.

Mater Private Network CIO Eric Neville said the investment in this tech is a “major leap forward” in the group’s digital transformation.

“Being a fully digital network will be a game changer not only for us but for our patients and other healthcare institutions with which we collaborate,” Neville said.

In February, Tallaght University Hospital launched an electronic patient records system to help streamline patient information and speed up its services.

