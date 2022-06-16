Sales platform Outreach opens EU data centre in Dublin

Outreach said the Dublin data centre will allow its customers to use its sales products in the EU while adhering to data security and privacy regulations.

Hosted at the Amazon Web Services (AWS) regional data centre, the facility will store customer-owned data associated with Outreach instances, such as prospects, accounts, organisations and workflow data.

EMEA customers who opt in to the new data centre will be able to use Outreach’s sales engagement platform, Outreach Engage. This platform is designed to help companies optimise their sales execution while aiding in decision making across every part of the sales cycle.

Outreach plans to introduce more of its features and services to the data centre for EMEA customers, including its Insights reports, Commit and Guide products.

The company said the new data centre ensures that businesses in the EU can operate while keeping data residency within the same geography, as part of the region’s data protection requirements.

“Our new data centre allows European sales leaders and their teams to drive growth with an intelligent system that meets the most rigorous data security and privacy requirements in the world,” Outreach CEO Manny Medina said.

Data centres on the rise

Ireland has increasingly become a location for data centre investment. In 2020, TikTok joined tech giants such as Google, AWS and Microsoft in selecting the country as a data hub.

A Host in Ireland report that year found hyperscalers made up 80pc of Ireland’s data centre capacity. It also found that, while other areas of the economy had been hit hard by Covid-19, data centres had been left largely unscathed.

The global demand for data centres is also showing no signs of slowing down despite economic and geopolitical issues. A recent report from law firm DLA Piper found that $21.3bn has already been invested in data centres worldwide this year, a 100pc increase compared to the same period in 2021.

But data centres have become a contentious topic in Ireland due to their environmental impact and the toll they may take on the country’s energy supply.

Figures released by the Central Statistics Office last month showed that Irish data centres consumed more electricity than rural dwellings in 2021 as their impact on the national grid continues to rise.

