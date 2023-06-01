Cork IT company PFH snapped up by Ricoh Europe

The acquisition of PFH, first announced two months ago, will help Tokyo-headquartered Ricoh Group to bring digital transformation to more clients.

Irish IT and communications tech company PFH Technology Group has been acquired by digital services group Ricoh Europe.

First announced in April, Ricoh said the acquisition has been completed today (1 June) and will help the Tokyo-headquartered group expand and improve its digital transformation offerings.

Calling the acquisition a “significant milestone”, senior VP of digital innovation at Ricoh Europe Alberto Mariani said that he hopes it will benefit Ricoh’s customers with “trusted support, unrivalled expertise and the extensive opportunities afforded by digital transformation”.

Founded in 1985 and headquartered in Cork, PFH is one of Ireland’s leading integrated digital infrastructure and managed services companies. It also has offices in Dublin and Galway, and supports more than 1,000 customers with their IT and communications needs.

Since its establishment, PFH has secured high-level partnerships with the likes of Amazon Web Services, Citrix, Commvault, Dell, HP, Lenovo, Microsoft, Pure Storage and VMware.

“For over 38 years, PFH has provided effective IT and communications services across Ireland. We have continually evolved from day one, helping customers to enhance their operations and ways of working,” said Paul Callaghan, CEO of PFH. “This next exciting chapter in our history will see even greater expert support for new and existing customers in pursuit of service excellence.”

PFH acquired Dublin-based TerraAlto two years ago to meet rising demand for its cloud and managed services division prompted by Covid-19. At the time, the company had 700 employees and had just announced the creation of 100 additional jobs.

While headquartered in Japan, the Ricoh Group has operations around the world and said its services reach customers in approximately 200 countries and regions. As of March 2022, it had worldwide sales of approximately $14.5bn.

Financial details of the acquisition deal were not disclosed.

