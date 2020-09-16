12 agritech projects awarded by Enterprise Ireland and National Ploughing

The overall winner of the 2020 Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena awards was the Malone Express, a Mayo-based bale machine with a shorter chassis.

Minister of State for Employment Affairs and Retail Businesses, Damien English, TD, has announced the winners of the 2020 Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards.

This year’s competition was a virtual one led by Enterprise Ireland and the National Ploughing Association (NPA). It was also the tenth anniversary of the awards. Shortlisted project owners – comprising 30 teams chosen from more than 60 entries – pitched to a virtual judging panel over two days

The overall winner this year was Michael Malone from Malone Farm Machinery in Co Mayo. The project was based on the ‘Malone Express’, a 16-bale trailer that can accommodate 16 round bales on a shorter chassis than other machines currently on the market. This makes it easier to handle while carrying more bales.

Shane Kiernan from Iamus Technologies, an AI and robotics company in NovaUCD, received he best overall start-up award. Kiernan is working with a large poultry processor to gather data on the poultry and provide the company with feedback that could potentially save the industry billions each year.

Malone and Kiernan will each receive €5,000 in prize money. There were 12 awardees in total, with other awarded projects including Black Soldier Fly farming and a ‘third arm’ for farm safety.

English said that the awards represent “the future of Irish agritech and highlight new product development”.

“Ireland’s innovative contribution to advances in agri-business is recognised globally and we are leading the way with technology solutions that improve efficiencies through greater automation,” English said. “This puts us in a great position to take advantage of the significant overseas opportunities for this sector, which will help to drive economic growth.”

Mark Christal, divisional manager for regions and entrepreneurship at Enterprise Ireland, said that despite the Covid-19 pandemic, “the quality of this year’s entries are a clear indicator that innovative and entrepreneurial activity will continue to drive our country forward”.

“Many Enterprise Ireland companies have adjusted and pivoted recently to help deliver success and particularly in ensuring that vital food and industry services remain open,” Christal said. “This resilience is particularly evident in the agri community and Enterprise Ireland is committed to supporting the determination and ambition of our agri-sector to succeed both at home and in overseas markets.”

NPA managing director Anna May McHugh added that the Innovation Arena will offer the winners “a significant and unique platform for global business opportunities”.

Winners of the 2020 Enterprise Ireland Innovation Arena Awards