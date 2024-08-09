New Frontiers start-ups recognised at SETU Waterford showcase

The award winners from the latest cohort of New Frontiers founders include a start-up focused on microbiome intelligence and one developing products with renewable materials.

A fresh batch of ambitious start-ups have graduated from the New Frontiers programme at South East Technological University (SETU), with the top talent receiving awards.

The New Frontiers class of 2024 received awards at a showcase event at SETU’s Cork Road Campus in Waterford. Members of the region’s start-up ecosystem saw the cohort’s exciting concepts on display, such as a digital identity system, a platform to get more value in the art market and a data platform for microbiome testing.

The New Frontiers programme, funded by Enterprise Ireland, aims to accelerate early-stage businesses with strong employment, growth and international potential, which would contribute to job creation and economic activity.

Members of the 2024 cohort received multiple prizes at the event. The Best Business Plan award went to Dr Rebecca O’Mahony of BiomiCare, a Waterford-based start-up offering microbiome intelligence to B2B clients.

O’Mahony said the programme was “truly transformational” for her company, being both “challenging and thought-provoking”.

“The remarkable professional workshop presenters and the New Frontiers programme team genuinely want to help and support you in a consistent and truly non-judgemental way,” O’Mahony said. “I found this most rewarding, as it allows for the time and space to experiment and iterate my business concept.”

Other award winners include Fionn Rogers of RB3D Ltd, who received The Best Business Opportunity award. This Wexford start-up uses additive manufacturing technology to make products from renewable materials.

The Most Innovative New Business Idea award was given to Sue McLoughlin of Scenario WorX, a Kildare-based company using learning technology to help organisations improve the real-world skills of their teams.

New Frontiers national programme manager at Enterprise Ireland, Paula Carroll, told the award winners that the programme has a “strong record in supporting high growth start-ups”.

“Your hard work while participating in the Enterprise Ireland New Frontiers programme and your dedication in launching new businesses deserves to be recognised,” she said. “Nationally, Enterprise Ireland continues to support entrepreneurial founders and we wish the Waterford New Frontiers class of 2024 every success in further developing their businesses.”

Applications for the next programme at SETU Waterford open on 12 August and more details can be found on the university’s website.

Earlier this year, a group of entrepreneurs completed the six-month New Frontiers programme at Munster Technological University. Last year, the programme saw the highest number of women participants since it first began more than a decade ago.

