Weekend Takeaway: Breakthrough ideas

Sci-tech reading for the weekend, including amazing AI breakthroughs, foldable phones and science discoveries.
Breakthrough as Nuritas reveals bioactive ingredient delivered through AI
Dr Nora Khaldi’s Dublin start-up and BASF are claiming a new breakthrough as a world first.
Facebook expanding in Ireland as it acquires Ballsbridge campus
Facebook says it is expanding its presence in Ireland by acquiring a lease for a new campus in Ballsbridge, Co Dublin.
Samsung reveals foldable smartphone that unfurls into a tablet computer
It seems the future is foldable as Samsung unveils its Infinity Flex Display foldable smartphone that doubles as a tablet computer.
Scientists find way to tweak ‘happiness hormone’ to control cancer immunity
A team of scientists in Vienna, including an Irish researcher, has made a substantial breakthrough that could help us fight cancer in a new way.
Graphene breakthrough brings us one step closer to cleaner fuels
Researchers have found a way to pack graphene even tighter, taking us a step closer to producing hydrogen and other cleaner fuels.
Satellite images reveal remains of lost continents hidden under Antarctica
The latest satellite imagery from ESA has helped uncover images of the remnants of lost continents deep beneath ice sheets at Antarctica.
Blockchain blockers: Why roll-outs are being held up
Western countries risk being left behind by China in the race for the development of blockchain.
How do we avoid a post-quantum apocalypse?
TechWatch’s Emily McDaid talks to CSIT’s Sarah McCarthy about cryptography and the need for secure digital ID in a post-quantum world.
Three to invest £2bn in roll-out of 5G infrastructure across UK
Three UK CEO claims 5G will allow users to ditch fixed-line broadband.
Amazon addresses staff worries about facial recognition and law enforcement
Amazon has been criticised in recent times for licensing its facial recognition software system to government and law enforcement agencies in the US.