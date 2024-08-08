The Humane AI Pin is facing a wave of product returns

Sales of the Humane AI Pin were reportedly being outpaced by the number of product returns in the months after its release, as the future of the start-up looks uncertain.

The disastrous release of the Humane AI Pin continues to cause problems for the company, as returns for the product are reportedly flooding in.

The unique-looking pin launched in April with a hefty price tag of $699 and the promise of creating a new era for wearables. That new era may have to wait however, as the company has been hit with more than $1m worth of product returns, according to internal data seen by The Verge.

This data suggests that the Humane AI Pin managed to gain more than $9m in lifetime sales, but that around 1,000 purchases were cancelled before shipping. This data also shows that sales slowed down rapidly, with the AI Pin having more returns than sales between May and August.

A source told The Verge that the number of sold units still with customers is falling closer to 7,000, compared to around 8,000 units in June.

The Humane AI Pin was teased towards the end of 2023, but there was a certain vagueness around its capabilities – being both a wearable device and a software platform. It also has ambitious features, such as a laser display that projects onto the user’s palm.

But in April, the launch of the AI Pin was met with a barrage of disappointed reviews, which included a range of complaints and scathing criticisms.

One review by The Verge said the device “just doesn’t work” and described it as an “interesting idea that is so thoroughly unfinished and so totally broken in so many unacceptable ways”. YouTuber Marques Brownlee called it “the worst product” he had ever reviewed.

The controversial device faced another problem for its image in June, as the company told customers to “immediately” stop using the product’s charge case accessory due to safety concerns.

With the details of the AI Pin’s poor sales record, the future looks uncertain for this start-up. The New York Times reported in June that HP is considering purchasing the company, and The Information recently reported that Humane is trying to raise more funding.

