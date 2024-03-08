Eco transport project wins top prize at BT’s Business Bootcamp

Now in its 15th year, the BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp took 26 students through a four-day programme to learn how to turn ideas into commercial enterprises.

A group of young entrepreneurs looking to improve bus transport for schools have taken the top prize at this year’s BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp.

The group won the award for a project which examined bus routes at a local school to see if they were operating at top efficiency. This project – Eco ReRoute – was developed by Ava Gaffney, a 4th year student from Leitrim’s Ballinamore Community School and was originally developed as an entry in the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition 2024.

Members of the winning group also included Alec Hannan from Dublin’s Gonzaga College, Caragh Killeen from St Joseph’s Community College in Clare and Séan Murphy from Colaiste Mhuire in Westmeath.

Meanwhile, a 5th year student Gonzaga College – Harry O’Leary – impressed the judges and was named Best Individual at the BT Business Bootcamp.

The BT Young Scientist Business Bootcamp is linked to the BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) and was set up by BT Ireland to support exhibition finalists to develop their project ideas into commercial enterprises, with support from BTYSTE alumni, BT Ireland mentors and expert judges.

This year’s Bootcamp saw 26 students participate representing 10 counties across the island of Ireland. The four-day Bootcamp was held at Nova UCD and included workshops on business development, marketing and commercialisation. The students also had the opportunity to hear from BTYSTE alumni who have launched successful enterprises.

BT Ireland MD Shay Walsh said the Business Bootcamp provides participants the “skills and insights” to encourage them to turn their projects into commercial enterprises.

“As the demand for STEM skills continue to grow each year, we know that the skills and advice that the students receive here will be instrumental in the development of Ireland’s future workforce, ensuring that Ireland continues to drive innovation as a market leader,” Walsh said.

Prof Pat Guiry of University College Dublin and chair of the Young Scientist Charitable Trust said Nova UCD is a hub for new ventures and entrepreneurs and that it is a “very fitting location” for future entrepreneurs to develop their project ideas.

“I would like to extend my congratulations to the winners, and all those who took part, and wish them well as they continue throughout their education, and with their future careers,” Guiry said.

Last year, the winning group worked on a project that examined the long-term effects of a more sustainable method of keeping nutrients in the soil, as an alternative to an artificially-made granule.

