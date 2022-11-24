Nine winners honoured at the HealthTech Innovation 2022 Awards

Galway start-up SymPhysis Medical was among the winners on the night at the HealthTech Innovation Awards. The ceremony was in Dublin.

This year marks the 10th edition of the annual HealthTech Innovation Awards, an evening that celebrates and rewards companies making waves in the healthcare and tech sectors.

Nine companies were awarded prizes at the 2022 ceremony, which took place last night (23 November) at Dublin’s Mansion House.

Winners on the night included start-ups such as Galway’s SymPhysis Medical (winner of Best Indigenous Healthcare Start-up Award); as well as SMEs like Northern Ireland’s Clonallon Laboratories Ltd; and individuals like Kevin Carroll, who picked up the award for outstanding professional within healthcare.

This year’s ceremony highlighted how industry, through HealthTech Ireland and the HSE and hospitals are collaborating and partnering across several areas, to tackle complex challenges such as wait lists and digital health transformation. Their efforts’ positive impact on patients was celebrated.

Speaking about the awards, the CEO of HealthTech Ireland, Susan Treacy, described it as an event “that shines a light on the wonderful organisations, both public and private, and the extraordinary people leading the way in healthcare” in Ireland today.

“This year’s winning initiatives and individuals exemplified the best of the best and what it is to bring positive impact to patients and the healthcare system, through not only state-of-the-art medical health technologies but also the transformation and culture changes required to do it,” said Treacy.

The 2022 judging panel was comprised of CEOs and senior directors from the public and private sector as well as Enterprise Ireland.

Here is the full list of winners at this year’s HealthTech Innovation Awards.

SymPhysis Medical – Best Indigenous Healthcare Start-up Award

Sysco Software Solutions – eHealth Digital Health Award

xWave Technologies – Most Transformative Impact Award

DermView Dermatology – Indigenous SME: Most Innovative Product Award

Clonallon Laboratories Ltd and A View Endotracheal Balloon Catheter – Diagnostics for Prevention Award

HaPPE Earth – Best in Sustainability Award

Kevin Carroll, TCP Homecare – Outstanding Professional within Healthcare Award

Oxygen Care Ltd with GE Healthcare, TUH and IRES – Excellence in Supply Award.

TCP Homecare, Outreach Oncology Service with University Hospital, Galway – Homecare Collaboration Award.

