Sinéad Burke and Ann O’ Dea receive Honorary Fellow awards from IADT

Activist and Siliconrepublic.com co-founder recognised for their work promoting diversity.

Activist Sinéad Burke and the CEO and co-founder of Siliconrepublic.com Ann O’Dea have received Honorary Fellow Awards from the Institute of Art, Design + Technology (IADT) in Dun Laoghaire.

IADT is Ireland’s only Institute of art, design and technology with a specific focus on the creative cultural and technological sectors.

An Honorary Fellow of IADT is someone who has an outstanding record of achievement in scholarship or practice, or who has contributed to public service related to the mission and vision of IADT.

Champions of diversity

Ann O’Dea is CEO and co-founder of Silicon Republic and founder of the international sci-tech festival Inspirefest.

IADT said that O’Dea has been a great champion for equality and diversity and for women in STEM.

“IADT is conferring this award on Ann O’Dea in recognition of her work on promoting women in technology and for her passion for new technology and all things digital,” the Institute said.

A graduate of IADT’s Masters in Broadcast Production, Sinéad Burke is an inspirational activist and advocate as to why design and society should be more inclusive and accessible for all citizens –irrespective of gender, education, or disability.

In recent months Burke featured in the British edition of Vogue inaugural power list of “the women shaping 2018”, the Vogue 25.

Burke has three times appeared at our annual Inspirefest event – first at the Fringe, then on the main stage and, last year, trying her hand at stand-up comedy for Bright Club. Born with achondroplasia, Burke has eagerly shared her perspective of the world from 3ft 5in tall, first finding her voice on social media and now with a TED talk that has been viewed more than 1.2m times.

“The award of Honorary Fellow on Sinéad is in recognition of her excellent work in inclusive design, disability rights and promotion of equality and diversity,” IADT added.

